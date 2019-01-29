Get your full forecast here
Check for early dismissals and closings here

Connecticut reacts to grocery tax proposal

Posted 1:29 PM, January 29, 2019, by

Gary –  West Hartford

When Lamont offered loans to furloughed gov’t workers he had huge press coverage;why doesn’t he show his face for this? Dear Gov Lamont “it’s time for your closeup!”

@French Lewis

Matthew

everything he’s proposed was brought up by him at one point or another during his campaign. Like it or not, he was transparent, and what our neighbors wanted

Leigh

Leave groceries and medication alone. They are expensive enough. Will just drive people to go to neighboring states to get groceries and medication. Put in the tolls and be done with it.

J

if my prescription drugs get taxed, I won’t be able to afford them – it’s hard enough now when 2 of the 7 drugs I need to live cost over $500 a month and to add tax to that amount would be astronomical.

Related stories