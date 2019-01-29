× Connecticut reacts to grocery tax proposal

Gary – West Hartford

When Lamont offered loans to furloughed gov’t workers he had huge press coverage;why doesn’t he show his face for this? Dear Gov Lamont “it’s time for your closeup!”

@French Lewis

Seems extreme. How about we just make a fair state income tax where everyone pays their fair share? — French Lewis (@FrenchLewis) January 29, 2019

Governor you don't have a taxing problem. You have a spending problem. If you'd like, I can send you a red pen so that you can cross some things off the budget. — Larry Elkin (@Elkin_Engineer) January 29, 2019

Taxing milk and bread during the winter storms should balance the budget all by itself — Gary Hamel (@GaryHamelmetals) January 29, 2019

Matthew

everything he’s proposed was brought up by him at one point or another during his campaign. Like it or not, he was transparent, and what our neighbors wanted

Leigh

Leave groceries and medication alone. They are expensive enough. Will just drive people to go to neighboring states to get groceries and medication. Put in the tolls and be done with it.

J