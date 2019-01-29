× Firefighters use thermal imaging cameras to locate victims of Danbury crash

DANBURY — Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to locate two victims of a car crash that had been thrown from the car.

Late Monday night, Danbury Fire Dispatch received several calls for a roll over crash with possible entrapment on I-84 Eastbound near to exit 3. When they arrived, they found a vehicle and 200 feet of guardrail and one highway light pole severely damaged.

Officials said the occupants were no longer in the vehicle and not nearby. Crews used multiple Thermal Imaging Cameras, hand lights and scene lighting and organized into a search line scanning the woods and wetlands area along the highway.

A short time later, one victim was located about 75 yards from the scene in a shallow depression. Searchers found the second victim 25 to 30 yards from the first victim in a pool of water with a minor head injury along with signs of moderate to severe hypothermia.

Crews had to remove the victim from the wetlands area up the steep embankment to the waiting EMS units. Both victims were transported to Danbury Hospital Center under advanced life support.

Connecticut State Police, Connecticut Department of Transportation and Danbury Police Department all assisted at the scene.