Gov. Lamont activates state’s severe cold weather protocol from Wednesday to Sunday

HARTFORD – Governor Ned Lamont said he will will activate the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol beginning at noon on Wednesday through noon on Sunday due to bitter cold temperatures and wind chills that are anticipated to impact the state.

Lamont’s office said the protocol directs staff from the relevant state agencies to coordinate with 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold.

A listing of available shelters throughout Connecticut can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org.

“A brutally cold stretch of weather is expected to impact our state again in the coming days,” Governor Lamont said. “We need to spread the word to the most vulnerable in our communities that the conditions will become too dangerous to spend extended periods of time outdoors – shelters are available throughout the state.”

