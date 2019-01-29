Jan. 29th is National ‘Plan for Vacation’ day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Vacations always seem to weigh on our mind, especially once winter settles in across the state and we dream of palm trees and beaches.

But dreaming of vacation, and actually going on one, is a gap that overwhelms a lot of people.

Randy Fiveash, the Director of the Connecticut Office of Tourism, sits down with FOX61 to talk about planning out your vacation.

National Plan for Vacation day was started by the U.S. Travel Association to encourage Americans to take their vacation time. Last year, more than 705 million vacation days went unused in America (about 7.2 million in Connecticut).

Research demonstrates that planning in advance can help ensure people actually take their time off.