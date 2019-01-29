HARTFORD — Governor Ned Lamont said he will activate the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol beginning at noon on Wednesday through noon on Sunday due to bitter cold temperatures and wind chills that are anticipated to impact the state.

A brutally cold stretch of weather is expected to impact our state again in the coming days,” Governor Lamont said. “We need to spread the word to the most vulnerable in our communities that the conditions will become too dangerous to spend extended periods of time outdoors – shelters are available throughout the state.”

Below are a list of warming centers across the state:

Hartford

Daytime Warming Centers:

• Hartford Public Library, Downtown Branch, 500 Main St and its branches. For locations and hours, please visit https://www.hplct.org/locations-hours

• South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Ave: Wednesday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:00 pm

• North End Senior Center, 80 Coventry St: Wednesday – Friday 9:30 am – 3:00 pm

• Parkville Senior Center, 11 New Park Ave: Wednesday – Friday 8:30 am – 3:30 pm

• Hispanic Health Council, 175 Main St: Wednesday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

• Hispanic Senior Center, 45 Wadsworth St: Wednesday – Friday 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

Overnight Warming Center:

Willie Ware Community Center, 697 Windsor Street will open from 12 noon on Wednesday, January 30th through 12 noon on Sunday, February 3rd, 2019.

Hamden

The Warming Center at Grace & St. Peters Church will be open and offering extended assistance the following dates and hours:

Tuesday, January 29 th , 5:00pm – Wednesday, January 30 th , 8:30am

, 5:00pm – Wednesday, January 30 , 8:30am Wednesday, January 30 th , 5:00pm – Thursday, January 31 st , 8:30am

, 5:00pm – Thursday, January 31 , 8:30am Thursday, January 31st, 5:00pm – Friday, February 1st, 8:30am

The Warming Center at Hamden Plains Methodist Church will officially open February 1st, and will be offering extended assistance from:

Friday, February 1st, 5:00pm – Saturday, February 2nd, 7:00am.

Regular overnight shifts at the Hamden Plains Methodist Church Warming Center will resume February 2nd, and will run throughout February from 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m., 7 days a week.

Additional 24-Hour Warming Locations:

Police Department – 2900 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

Fire Station 2 – 71 Circular Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514

Fire Station 3 – 441 Hartford Turnpike, Hamden, CT 06517

Turnpike, Hamden, CT 06517 Fire Station 4 – 2372 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

Fire Station 5 – 2993 Whitney Avenue, Hamden, CT 06518

Fire Station 9 – 245 Johnson Road, Hamden, CT 06518

Simsbury

Simsbury Library Wed & Thurs 9:30am–8:30pm and Friday 9:30am–5:30pm

Eno Memorial Hall Wed & Thurs 8:30am–4:30pm and Friday 8:30 AM – 1:00 PM For info call 860 658-3283.

Torrington

Joseph House will be operating as a warming center for the winter season 7 days a week from 6 am to 9 pm.

A listing of available shelters throughout Connecticut can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting www.211ct.org.