State Police identify suspect of double homicide in Montville, charged with murder

MONTVILLE -- State Police say they have arrested 18-year-old Marcus Fisher for the stabbing death of two people in a home in Montville.

Police say they were called to the home on Morgan Street just before 5 a.m. on Monday. The caller said two dead bodies were inside.

Investigators concluded that a person entered the house and stabbed the two people. Police later identified a person of interest.

Police say they interviewed Fisher, and he later confessed to the murder.

Police say they've charged Fisher with murder, murder with special circumstances, and arson.

He's expected in court Tuesday.

A motive for the stabbings has not been released.

Multiple sources say the suspect is a relative of the victims. State Police investigators canvassed the neighborhood Monday afternoon.

"Obviously something like this is not a snapshot of this community," said Kyle Looney, a neighbor. "It really is quiet around here. Something like this is just so so far out of what’s normal."

Looney, 24, has grown up in the home directly across the street from the residence and woods being combed by CSP Eastern District Major Crimes.

"I live on that street and when I was coming to work like it was kind of blocked off," said Maria Carrion.

Living in the same neighborhood where something like this happens is startling, she says.

"It’s kind of like you really can’t trust people nowadays," she said.

Elvin Shade lives around the corner of Morgan Street and said he was speechless after finding out his landlord died.

“They fixed every problem I had at the house, my son hung out with his granddaughters while I mowed their yard last summer and they’re really respectable. He never showed up at my house knocking like other landlords do -- “give me my rent” or whatever. He knew exactly that I paid him on a monthly that I’ll be there and if I needed anything, he’ll call me,” said Shade of Montville.