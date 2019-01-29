× Suspect stole over $100,000 from Greenwich ATMs: Police

GREENWICH — Police arrested a suspect who they believe stole over $100,000 from an ATMs in over the last 18 months.

Police said Joshua Moore, 39, of Shelton, broke into the CVS in Riverside section of town and forced open an ATM and took about $32,000. He was charged with burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief. Bond was set at $250,000.

Police said Moore was also involved with two additional ATM robberies. The first in August 2017 at a Shell Station where $46,000 was taken and November 2018 at the same CVS where $26,000 was taken.

Police used video surveillance, cell phone records and financial records to zero in on a suspect.

He is due to be arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on Wednesday.