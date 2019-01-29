× The pick is in: Norwalk seal predicts winner of Super Bowl 53

NORWALK — Will Rasal, the harbor seal at Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium, predict the correct Super Bowl winner?

On Tuesday, the aquarium seal exhibit was lined with images of the New England Patriots’ and Los Angeles’ helmets. When instructed to go to the exhibit window, Orange freely swam and held her nose against a Patriots’ helmet, selecting her pick.

Over the years, the aquarium seals have a 2 and 5 record. Last year, another seal which has since died, picked the Eagles.