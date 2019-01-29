Get your full forecast here
The pick is in: Norwalk seal predicts winner of Super Bowl LIII

Posted 5:05 PM, January 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, January 29, 2019

Seal picks Super Bowl winner (The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk )

NORWALK —  Will Rasal, the harbor seal at Norwalk’s Maritime Aquarium, predict the correct Super Bowl winner?

On Tuesday, the aquarium seal exhibit was lined with images of the New England Patriots’ and Los Angeles’ helmets. When instructed to go to the exhibit window, Orange freely swam and held her nose against a Patriots’ helmet, selecting her pick.

Over the years, the aquarium seals have a 2 and 5 record. Last year, another seal which has since died, picked the Eagles.