Tracking snow mixed with rain tonight

A minor winter storm will bring some snow/rain to the area this evening and tonight followed by bitter winter cold late-week.

Snow and rain will fall at a light to moderate pace during the overnight hours, but it'll likely be gone by the Wednesday morning commute. Overall, we're not expecting much accumulation. A slushy coating to 2" for most of the state.

The higher elevations of NW Connecticut could get over 2" with up to 5" possible towards the MA border. Our friends in the Berkshires of MA may be seeing 6"+, prompting a Winter Storm Warning for Berkshire County.

Wednesday morning's commute may not be perfect, but we're hoping the precipitation ends early enough that roads should be in okay shape. Skies should clear out temporarily. Then as arctic air pushes in, there is a chance for some snow squalls Wednesday afternoon. Look for a brief (10-20 min) burst of snow and gusty winds followed by sunshine. Snow squalls tend to catch people off guard! Think of them as summertime thunderstorms, except with snow.

Waking up on Thursday morning it will be brutal outside, with wind chills into the -10 to -20 range for much of the state. Dress accordingly! Frost bite can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes with that kind of cold. At least this is not the record and historic cold being experienced by the Mid-west!

The bitter cold will slowly ease as we head into the weekend we'll see temperatures get back to "normal" by Sunday.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Chance for scattered AM flurries. Light rain/snow showers developing in the afternoon. High: Mid-upper 30s.

TONIGHT: Snow mixing with rain in most spots. Watch for slick roads. Tapering off in the early morning hours. Lows around 30.

WEDNESDAY: Early slick spots. Then clearing overall. A possible snow shower/squall in the afternoon. High: Upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Windy with temperatures falling quickly. Down to near zero by morning, with wind chills -10 to -25 below zero.

THURSDAY: Bitter cold with sunshine. High: 12-19.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear. High: 20s

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. high: Near 30.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High: Near 40.

