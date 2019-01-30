× Crash leaves dozens without power in Berlin

BERLIN — Emergency crews responded to a crash Wednesday night that left over 100 homes without power.

The crash happened at the corner of Christian Lane and Deming Road at 9:06 p.m.

Police said a car lost control while passing through the intersection and slammed into a utility pole, severing it at the base.

Live power and utility lines were strewn across the road due to the pole being snapped.

The driver’s injuries aren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Eversource are on their way to the scene to shut down the power and replace the pole.

There are currently 116 customers without power, as of 10 p.m.

Police officials expect the road to remain closed for several hours while the repairs are made.