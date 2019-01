× Bricks peel off wall on Manchester apartment building

MANCHESTER — Emergency crews were called out after bricks fell off an apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

The building is located on Thompson Rd. Bricks appeared to have peeled off a section on the end wall of the building.

NOW: @Local1579 on scene at Thompson rd. Wall of Bricks have fallen off apartment building. No injuries @FOX61News #Manchester pic.twitter.com/FdRqTrvqm8 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) January 30, 2019