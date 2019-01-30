× Ex-Connecticut Gov. Rowland to address Christian men’s group

NEW CAANAN — Former Connecticut Gov. John G. Rowland is scheduled to address a Christian men’s group, a rare public appearance for the Republican since his release from federal custody last May.

The New Canaan Society posted online that Rowland will speak to members on February 8.

The posting says Rowland “brings the insight and candor of a political leader who has seen great success” and has “learned exceptional lessons from the challenges faced at the end of his public service career.”

The 61-year-old was Connecticut’s governor from 1995 to 2004. He’s currently the development director for the Prison Fellowship ministry.

Rowland has served two prison stints: one stemming from a public corruption scandal when he was governor and another relating to a plot to hide political consulting work for two congressional campaigns.