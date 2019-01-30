Firefighters battle massive blaze at New Jersey factory as temps plummet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. — WPIX - Firefighters are battling a massive 8-alarm blaze at a paper factory in New Jersey Wednesday evening as temperatures plummet into single digits.

It started just after 5 p.m. at one of the Marcal Paper Mills warehouses in Elmwood Park, New Jersey. The warehouse contains large paper rolls used to make toilet paper, paper towels and tissues, according to officials.

The fire quickly spread to at least six other buildings, including the main 4-story building, which has collapsed.

There are no known injuries at this time.

Firefighters from at least 10 Bergen County towns are on the scene, as well as Paterson in Passaic County. They were still trying to extinguish the flames around 10 p.m.

Elmwood Park Chief of Police Michael Foligno said at a press conference that frigid temperatures are a concern for first responders. He said if it was not so cold and windy, the fire would have been knocked down already and added the "whipping" wind feeds the flames and causes them to spread rapidly.

This is the second fire at the paper factory in a month. A 2-alarm fire broke out earlier this month, another one in February 2017, and a massive blaze back in 2012.

“It’s not our first fire here, it’s frequent, it’s a paper mill so it happens a lot," Foligno said, adding that Marcal has its own fire brigade and is "pretty good about controlling fires."

Power is being cut to the area around the fire, but it is not yet known about many people will be affected.

Delays were reported on Route 80 near the westbound Exit 61 ramp around 6 p.m., according to NJ511. The ramp was closed and traffic was being detoured.

NJ Transit say their trains are not affected by the fire.