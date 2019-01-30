× Former head of dog rescue charged with assault, threatening

NEW CANAAN — The former president of a nonprofit rehabilitation center for pit bulls has been with assault and threatening after an incident Tuesday.

Police say 31-year-old Heidi Lueders faces charges of third degree assault, disorderly conduct, and second degree threatening. Police said they were called to a home on Marshall Ridge Road for a domestic violence incident between two occupants. Lueders was held on $10,000 bond and appeared in court Wednesday.

Lueders was the president of Bully Breed Rescued, based in New Canaan. Lueders also faces five counts of animal cruelty. The Hour reports police say the arrest stems from the discovery of the remains of five dead dogs inside her home last year.

Bully Breed Rescue says they are cooperating with police.

41.146763 -73.494844