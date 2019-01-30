Getting schooled in winter driving at Lime Rock Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEVILLE – It’s not the season at Lime Rock Park but there was the sound of tires spinning and engines revving on the course this week.

A few times a year, Lime Rock opens their gates for a winter driving experience, allowing those who sign up the chance to learn the road rules on the ice and snow.

Stephan Bastrzycki, a Lime Rock instructor for more than two decades said, “Usually what we see is an appreciation for what they should and shouldn’t do in a car.”

The race track has their own snow making machine to make sure the pavement is covered and ready to ride on. On Tuesday, Chevrolet took over the track, and drivers took the to the wheel behind new Silverado Pickups which proved to be a formidable foe to Lime Rock’s ice and snow.

Mikhael Farah, the regional communication manager for Chevy said, “today is about how to be aware, prepared, and safe for winter driving.”

Bastrzycki added, “whether you’re working the pedals or the steering wheel, be smooth.”

Lime Rock opens their track up for winter driving on select dates throughout the next few winter months, for more information click here .