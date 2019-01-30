Gordon Ramsay back in Connecticut for another ’24 Hours to Hell and Back’ episode
SEYMOUR — Gordon Ramsay’s show, ’24 Hours to Hell and Back’, airs on Wednesdays on FOX, and tonight’s episode is particularly exciting because it has a local twist!
Stone’s Throw Restaurant in Seymour is the focus of Wednesday’s episode.
This waterfront restaurant focuses on fresh food sourced from local farms and fishermen. The owners say the views and the cuisine make the dining experience special.
FOX61’s Margaux Farrell met with owners Tara and Peter Hamme to find out what viewers can expect from tonight’s episode.
A personal touch at Stone’s Throw Restaurant, the tile wall inside of the restaurant featuring those who have been impacted by cancer. One of the owners is a cancer survivor, and that’s a big part of their story here. Watch Gordon Ramsey’s show 24 hours to hell and back tonight where this local restaurant is featured! That episode airs on Fox tonight at 8pm!