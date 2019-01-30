× Hamden restaurant cited for underaged drinking has license suspended

HAMDEN — The Department of Consumer PRotective announced Wednesday that they have suspended Clubhouse Cafe’s liquor license after over 100 underage people were found drinking.

On January 25, 2019 the Hamden Police conducted an evening inspection of the Clubhouse Café where they found more than one hundred and thirty underage patrons on premises. The police reported that a large number of the patrons, many of them underage Quinnipiac University students, were in possession of alcoholic beverages. This matter was referred to the Department this week, and a summary suspension was issued.

In a letter to Director John Suchy of the Liquor Control Division, Acting Police Chief John Cappiello wrote, in part, that “We are deeply concerned as our officers have noticed that Quinnipiac students from nearby are walking intoxicated in the road coming to and from the Clubhouse Café. Due to the repeated offenses and risk that this establishment is causing to our young residents and area college students, any assistance in mitigating the obvious dangers posed to minors who patronize the establishment would be greatly appreciated.”

“I want to thank the Hamden Police Department for their cooperation, and for bringing it to our attention,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull,” We don’t take the issuance of a summary suspension lightly, but feel it is warranted in this instance. Serving underage patrons is a very serious offense, and our partnerships with local police, other state agencies, and community organizations are all needed to keep this from happening in our communities.”

