Middletown police looking for person who dropped off a kitten in a snowstorm

MIDDLETOWN — Police are looking for the person who dropped off a kitten in a snow storm Tuesday night outside a closed office.

In a Facebook post, police said, “The Middletown Animal Control is looking for the public’s help identify the person who dropped a 6 month old kitten in front of the Middletown Hall of Fame on Bernie O’Rourke Drive. This happened on 1/29/19 at 5:30pm and was not found until 9am today. The kitten is a female all gray. The trap that it was in appears to be brand new. The kitten is feral.

