Police: Missing Vernon man pulled from lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNON -- Police confirmed Wednesday morning that Nashawn Harvey, 43, was pulled from the Tankerhoosen Lake yesterday.

Harvey had been reported missing on Sunday, prompting a police search on land and in nearby bodies of water.

Police divers from the Capital Region Emergency Services Dive Team assisted, and found Harvey's body in the lake.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has scheduled an autopsy.

Police say based on the preliminary investigation, they do not suspect foul play.