Possible snow squall Wednesday afternoon, bitter cold moves in overnight

The snow and rain have ended, but there are some residual slick spots this morning. Give yourself some extra time if you're headed out the door, and watch for some icy areas as temperatures are below freezing. You also may need to clean snow off your car, as some of us picked up a few inches of snowfall, especially in central and northern CT.

Much of the day will bring sunshine with partly cloudy skies overall. Then as arctic air pushes in, there is a chance for some snow squalls this afternoon. Look for a brief (10-20 min) burst of snow, low visibility and gusty winds followed by sunshine. Snow squalls tend to catch people off guard! Think of them as summertime thunderstorms, except with snow. This could put down a quick coating to an inch of snow in scattered locations.

Then here comes the cold.

Waking up on Thursday morning it will be brutal outside, with wind chills into the -10 to -20 range for much of the state. Dress accordingly! Frost bite can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes with that kind of cold. At least this is not the record and historic cold being experienced by the Mid-west!

The bitter cold will slowly ease as we head into the weekend we'll see temperatures get back to "normal" by Sunday.

By Monday and Tuesday of next week it will be relatively warm with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Early slick spots. Then clearing overall. A possible snow shower/squall in the afternoon (2 - 6 PM). High: Upper 20s.

TONIGHT: Windy with temperatures falling quickly. Down to near zero by morning, with wind chills -10 to -25 below zero.

THURSDAY: Bitter cold with sunshine. High: 12-19.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear. High: 20s

SATURDAY: Sunny, cold. high: Near 30.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High: Near 40.

