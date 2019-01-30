Preparing your home for the bitter cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An arctic blast is on the way so Connecticut will have to brace for temperatures in the teens and overnight lows in the single digits.

Factor in the wind chill and it’ll feel like negative digits heading into the morning hours. We know we can protect ourselves from this dangerous cold by taking the proper precautions but our property could become damaged from this cold as well.

According to data analyzed by Travelers from the years 2009 through 2019 the second most common cause of claims was water related issues like pipe bursts and is the third cause of some of the most expensive damage.

Scott Humphrey the second VP of risk control at Travelers says there are a few things you can do to prevent this from happening to your home.

Make sure your house is set to 55 degrees or higher. It’s a good idea to find out where your most vulnerable pipes might be and if your basement is heated. You can open up doors to areas you would have previously closed off.

Another preventative tip, empty and close off any spouts that are exposed to the bitter cold directly, tune off the valve and let the water out of avoid the water freezing and expanding.

They have also started to make technology to monitor your home and pipes for you. It will automatically shut off your water when pipes are exposed to below freezing conditions. It’s recommended you do some research find out what system would work best for you.