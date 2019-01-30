Ramsay comes back to Connecticut to rescue another restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR — After taking Vasi’s Restaurant in Waterbury to ‘Hell and Back,’ Gordon Ramsay was back in Connecticut to revamp a family-owned restaurant.

Ramsay’s show, ‘24 Hours to Hell and Back,’ features his travels across the country as he visits restaurants in need of a facelift.

“They showed us stuff that we had been missing,” said Tara Hamme, one of the restaurant’s owners.

In the show, Ramsay retrains chefs and revives the restaurant, which reopens to the public after renovations.

“I love what they did to the dining room,” said Peggy Brown of Trumbull.

Brown was one of many guests who packed in Wednesday night to watch the episode air live on Fox 61.

“I love this place, I’ve been coming here a long time,” said Lauren Frost of Seymour. “Tonight I got a salad and soup, the clam chowder, which is amazing.”

Frost said the food has always been good but thinks Ramsay could only make it better.

But Jeff Brown of Trumbull said he tastes the difference. “The quality went up tenfold,” he said.

“It’s just nuts and crazy to think we were part of something like this,” said Mary Deming, the president and founder of Seymour Pink, a non-profit organization that raises money for those with breast cancer.

Deming said she is proud of Hamme, a cancer survivor.

“The true thing about us is one word: community,” said Deming. “We came together.”