× Somers inmate charged with murder-for-hire

NEW HAVEN — State Police say that Inmate Joseph Arroyo, 29, of Somers, was arrested as a result of a murder-for-hire plot.

Police say the investigation started in May, 2018. Arroyo was incarcerated at the New Haven Correctional Center and was soliciting other inmates to have his brother-in-law killed.

Arroyo was arrested by warrant, and charged with inciting injury to person or property, according to police.

Arroyo is currently incarcerated at the Osborn Correctional Institution where he was processed, and held on a $500,000 bond.

Arroyo remains in custody of the DOC, and is set to appear in New Haven Superior Court on Wednesday.