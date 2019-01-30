Super Bowl 53 ticket talk, a big game and bigger prices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH WINDSOR – To get in the stadium for Super Bowl 53 you need to be on your “A game” even if you settle for row Z at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

At South Windsor based Ticket Galaxy, Kyle Osolin, the senior director of marketing said, “Even for nosebleeds you’re talking at least $3,500.”

Osolin added buying a coveted seat behind the Patriots bench runs much more money. “You want to sit behind Tom Brady, behind the Pats bench,” he said, “you’re looking at $12,000 to $25,000 to sit in one of those seats to see the Pats up close.”

Osolin said that the success of the Patriots has helped to keep prices high over the past few years, “You see the excitement build if the Patriots win,” he said. Osolin also added there is a snowball effect for the next season as regular game tickets become more in demand if the Patriots become Super Bowl champs.

Super Bowl 53 kicks off Sunday at 6:30pm.