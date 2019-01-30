Towns open warming centers in preparation for severe cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- With the bitter cold temperatures on the way, some cities around the state announced they will open up warming centers to make sure people have somewhere to go.

The city of New Haven activated its severe cold weather protocol on Wednesday morning at 8 and it will last through Friday morning 10:00 AM.

People in the New Haven area did not wake up to much snow on the ground Wednesday morning, but like the rest of the state, people there say they are ready to bundle up for the next couple of days.

“You know make sure we are dressed of course, and we are going to make sure that we got some sand and ice melt on the ground,” Lyn Battle said.

All city libraries will serve as warming centers during business hours, as will each of the city’s three senior centers, for seniors only.

If you work outside, you need to layer up and do not expose any skin. Experts say when temperatures get to dangerous lows, you can get frostbite in a matter of five minutes. If you know someone in need of shelter, you can call 211.