× Wanted Kentucky man captured in Connecticut

WETHESRFIELD — Caught! The Louisville bureau of the FBI announced Wednesday that they had captured a wanted suspect with the help of the Wethersfield Police Department.

The FBI says Mark Espinosa , 29, was wanted for his alleged involvement of stealing from an armored truck.

According to officials, on the night of December 5th, Espinosa was working as an armored truck driver near the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky.

Espinosa and the money from the truck were then missing. A joint investigation between the FBI and the Louisville police revealed information indicating that Espinosa was allegedly directly involved in the theft.

An arrest warrant for Espinosa was granted five days later. Espinosa wasn’t found, and the FBI labeled him armed and dangerous.

Wednesday, he was found and arrested near Hartford with the help from Wethersfield Police. Espinosa has ties to New Britain, according to the FBI.

FBI Louisville and @LMPD are excited to announce the capture of Mark Espinosa. Espinosa was arrested on a federal warrant near Hartford, Connecticut for his role in the Garda armored car theft. Thank you and great work @WethersfieldPD pic.twitter.com/ckRt4vYLVe — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) January 30, 2019