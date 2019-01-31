Bitter cold Thursday, warming up into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for most of the state, and a Wind Chill Warning is in effect for northern Litchfield County.

Some of you may not want to get out of your nice warm bed this morning, with wind chills into the -10 to -20 range outside. Dress accordingly! Frost bite can occur on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes with that kind of cold. At least this is not the record and historic cold being experienced by the Mid-west! Highs today will be in the teens with abundant sunshine.

The bitter cold will slowly ease as we head into the weekend we'll see temperatures get back to "normal" by Sunday.

By Monday and Tuesday of next week it will be relatively warm with highs in the 40s and 50s! Rain showers return to the forecast, but no snow on the horizon for now.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Bitter cold with sunshine. High: 12-19.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows: 0 to 10.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear. High: 20s

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cold. high: Near 30.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, milder. High: Near 40.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne, Rachel Piscitelli