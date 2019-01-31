Daytrippers: New England Air Museum

WINDSOR LOCKS – There are no bag fees and getting a window seat is almost assured; as winter continues to grab hold of Connecticut, the staff at the New England Air Museum want visitors to see what’s inside.

Debbie Reed, who has been with the Air Museum for 30 years and now serves as the interim executive director said, “Our collection expands over 60 aircrafts on display and there are over 100 in our collection.”

From a fully restored gleaming bright yellow Mustang P-51 to a World War II B-29 Bomber there is something to see around every turn at the museum. “We have things from early aviation to modern aviation so we just run the gamut here,” Reed added.

The team of volunteers at the Air Museum are dedicated to the restoration process and projects are always happening including current work on a DC-3 passenger plane prominently displayed in one of the main hangars. Reed said there is always something new to see on the exhibition floor, “I want people to be proud that they live in this state and they have this as a showcase of Connecticut aviation history.”

Upcoming events at the New England Air Museum include Open Cockpit Day on February 16th and the Women Take Flight Program on March 9th. To find out more click http://www.neam.org/