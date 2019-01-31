× Death of man found in frozen lake ruled an accident

VERNON — The death of a Connecticut man whose body was pulled from a partially frozen lake near his home has been ruled an accident.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed Thursday that 43-year-old Nashawn Harvey’s cause of death was drowning due to submersion in cold water.

The Vernon man was last seen walking his dog last Friday and was reported missing Sunday.

Rescuers started searching Tankerhoosen Lake near his home after noticing a disturbed section of ice. His body was found in the lake Tuesday.

The dog returned home on its own.