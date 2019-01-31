Ice House in Hartford; A solid 24 thousand pound statement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – Outside the Old State House, A 15 by 15, seven and a half foot high ice house was built to make a statement.

Operation Fuel had the ice house constructed in hopes of amplifying their message that thousands of people in Connecticut go home to houses that aren’t sufficiently heated. Brenda Watson, the executive director of Operation Fuel said “we wanted to come up with a way to display our message that was fun and exciting.” Paradoxically, because the of the bitter cold temperatures, not too many people ventured out to see the ice house which was built by Cheshire-based Ice Matters and sponsored in part by Eversource.

Event planner Kristin Ferris said she hoped the ice house would raise awareness and encourage people to donate to Operation Fuel. “The message we want to get out for Operation Fuel is that you don’t want to be without heat and electricity… if anyone needs help they should go to operationfuel.org.” While the ice house stood for just one day, organizers said they plan for it to be on display for three days next year so the public has time to enjoy it.

For more information or assistance from Operation Fuel click http://www.operationfuel.org/