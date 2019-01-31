× Lamont to name Goldman Sachs exec to top economic job

HARTFORD — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he plans to appoint a top Goldman Sachs executive to oversee the state Department of Economic and Community Development.

The Democrat told the Hartford Courant on Thursday he will name David Lehman, a managing director of the global investment bank and financial services company, as DECD’s next commissioner on Friday. Lamont, the founder of a cable TV company, plans to hold a news conference on Friday to announce his “strategic vision to aggressively pursue businesses and drive economic growth in Connecticut.”

Lamont told Hearst Connecticut Media on Thursday that he also plans to have DECD join forces with the Connecticut Economic Resource Center, a public private partnership created years ago, to focus more intently on bringing companies to Connecticut that fit with the state’s industries.