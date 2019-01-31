Massive blaze rips through commercial building in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY — Fire crews are battling a fire that broke out at a commercial building in Brooklyn early Thursday, PIX11 reports.

FDNY had reported that the fire escalated to a 5-alarm blaze.

Authorities responded to the blaze at a commercial building at 376 Vernon Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood at about 3:40 a.m.

About 39 units and 175 firefighters are on scene, according to fire officials.

Firefighters have been pulled from the building and are working to put out the blaze from the outside, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported at this time.