Protecting our pets from the arctic air

A common misconception is that animals with fur such as cats and dogs are more tolerant of the cold than we are but that’s not necessarily the case.

It varies by pet to pet based off not only breed but activity level and health too.

It’s important that we are aware of our pet’s tolerance for the cold.

Some things you can do to protect your pet:

Booties are a great way to protect your pets’ feet, but Theresa Geary from the Connecticut Humane Society explains not all animals enjoy those on their feet. If you can train your pets to be more accustomed to them they do provide great protection.

Depending on fur type a jacket is important to protect your pet from the arctic air. Limiting your pets time outdoors and shortening walks are also good methods.

Bring your pet indoors, no pet should be left outside for an extended period of time during this bitter cold. Animals can be exposed to frostbite and hypothermia just like us.

Another important reminder, just like the hot car incidents we saw this summer, it can happen in the cold too.