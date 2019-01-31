Taking care of your car in the bitter cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cold air could cause some delays for some

We went on a ride along with Andre Stamford Towing Manager at Reno's Auto-body and Repair in Hartford. The first call, a jump start.

Stamford says these are common especially during the winter months and gets on average about 10 calls a day for just that.

So here are some things you can do to prevent your drive from going to the auto shop instead of work.

It takes more battery power in the winter to start your car, so always check your battery

Keep your tank at least half full to prevent it from freezing

Check to make sure you always have enough coolant in your vehicle

Tire pressure will also drop in the cold, so it is recommended to check to make sure each tire is at manufacturer recommended pressure

It is suggested you check these at least once every two weeks or so.