Three more flu deaths recorded in state

Posted 7:48 PM, January 31, 2019

Flu cases

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said three more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the three flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 14 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Twelve flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A  and one
with influenza B. Of the 14 total reported flu-associated deaths, 9 occurred in persons over 65 years of age, 4 in persons 50-64 years of age, and one in a person 25-49 years of age.

A total of 2,484 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season:

The following is a county by county breakdown with the number of cases per county

  • Hartford County  690
  • New Haven 675
  • Fairfield 521
  • Middlesex  146
  • New London 166
  • Litchfield 101
  • Tolland 52
  • Windham 83
  • 50 in currently unknown counties.