Three more flu deaths recorded in state
HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said three more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.
Officials said the three flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 14 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Twelve flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A and one
with influenza B. Of the 14 total reported flu-associated deaths, 9 occurred in persons over 65 years of age, 4 in persons 50-64 years of age, and one in a person 25-49 years of age.
A total of 2,484 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season:
The following is a county by county breakdown with the number of cases per county
- Hartford County 690
- New Haven 675
- Fairfield 521
- Middlesex 146
- New London 166
- Litchfield 101
- Tolland 52
- Windham 83
- 50 in currently unknown counties.
41.765345 -72.687103