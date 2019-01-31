× Three more flu deaths recorded in state

HARTFORD — The Department of Public Health said three more people have died from flu related causes in the state since the start of the flu season.

Officials said the three flu-associated deaths last week makes a total of 14 deaths reported in Connecticut during this flu season so far. Twelve flu-associated deaths were associated with influenza A and one

with influenza B. Of the 14 total reported flu-associated deaths, 9 occurred in persons over 65 years of age, 4 in persons 50-64 years of age, and one in a person 25-49 years of age.

A total of 2,484 influenza positive laboratory tests have been reported during the current season:

The following is a county by county breakdown with the number of cases per county

Hartford County 690

New Haven 675

Fairfield 521

Middlesex 146

New London 166

Litchfield 101

Tolland 52

Windham 83

50 in currently unknown counties.