Vehicles engulfed in flames at Newark Airport parking garage

NEWARK, N.J. — PIX11 reports crews are working to put out a fire at a parking garage at Newark Liberty Airport Thursday morning.

Heavy, black smoke was seen coming out of a parking garage at Terminal C. Vehicles on the roof of the parking garage are seen engulfed in flames.

The blaze started on the rooftop of the garage shortly before 7 a.m., Port Authority officials said.

The garage is currently closed, according to the airport’s Twitter account.

#EWR Due to an active fire on the Terminal C parking garage rooftop, level 1 arrivals is closed. Please use levels 2 and 3 for passenger pick-up. [96] — Newark Liberty Airport (@EWRairport) January 31, 2019

No injuries are reported at this time, according to Port Authority.

Anyone traveling to the airport is asked to park in either Terminal A or Terminal B. Flights have not been impacted, Port Authority officials said.

