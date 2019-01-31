× Wandering goat in Hartford leads to dozens of other animals

HARTFORD — A goat out chasing pedestrians on a cold night led police to dozens of other animals in the Blue Hills section of the city.

Police said they were called to the lower Blue Hills Ave. area on a report of a roaming goat chasing pedestrians. Officers located where the goat came from and discovered over a dozen other goats, roosters and chickens in a small confined area in the rear of 31 Blue Hills Avenue.

Police said the animals were located in filthy conditions and most were suffering from injury and/or malnourishment. Animal control officers and other agencies from across the state are responding to assist in relocating the animals to a proper farm in western Connecticut.

Officers rounded up 16 goats, 8 roosters, 1 hen and 2 ducks.