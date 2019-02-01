Cold sticks around for Friday; Warming up for weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for northern Litchfield County.

Temperatures are still cold out there this morning, but it's not quite as bad as what we had yesterday. The wind also isn't as strong.

By this afternoon, temperatures will only rise into the low/mid 20s. We'll have a lot of sunshine, but a storm passing to our south may send a bit more cloud cover during the day, especially in southern CT. The bitter cold will slowly ease as we head through the weekend . Temperatures will get back to average by Sunday with highs near 40 degrees. It doesn't take much to get a warming trend when temperatures are this cold, but the warmth looks pretty impressive by next week.

By Monday and Tuesday of next week it will be relatively warm with highs in the 40s and 50s!

The next bigger storm will not be until Thursday of next week. It may start off icy before a change to rain. But we have plentt of

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Sunshine with a few passing clouds, especially in southern CT. High: 20s.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Cold again. Lows: 2-10.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, cold but not as bad. high: Near 30.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, milder. High: Near 50

TUESDAY: Chance passing shower, but it'll be MILD! High: Low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, a bit cooler. High: Mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Chance icy mix changing to rain. High: Mid 40s.

