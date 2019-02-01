× Crash brings down transformer, live powerlines down on car in Vernon

VERNON — Vernon Police say one person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries after a crash.

According to police, the crash happened on Route 83 between Dobson Road and Wilshire Road. The car had crashed into a pole. The driver became trapped in the car after the lines fell. Rescue crews were able to rescue the driver.

Power had been cut for about a half hour to around 1,500 homes in the area so repairs could be made safely.