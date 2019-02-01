Foodie Friday: June’s Outback Pub in Killingworth

If you like small town establishments with big time flavor, then perhaps it’s time to take a trip to Killingworth.

June’s Outback Pub has been serving up the community for nearly a quarter of a century and people continue to eat it up.

A cozy joint in the corner of a little plaza right on Route 81, you won’t be disappointed by the vast menu. And, this isn’t your typical pub fare, either.

The burgers are UNREAL! These jumbo patties don’t lack for anything! The popular Outback is one of the biggest this reporter has ever laid eyes on and it’s unique. This baby has lettuce, tomato, special sauce and is topped with a block of fried velveeta cheese and onion strings. Wow. It just oozes with flavor.

“We take pride in everything we serve, but the burgers are a big part of what we do,” said owner June Vigliotto. “You won’t be hungry after having one and our fresh-cut fries.

Burgers, pizza, nachos and wings may highlight the selections, but there is just something about the flavor that will have you coming back for more.

Everything is made fresh and cooked to order with options. The wings come in several different flavors from mild to wild and yes, you can get taco or mango jalapeño seasoning.

I’ve seen a big plate of nachos before but these are piled high on a pizza tray and are covered with all the fixings.

If a quesadilla is more your thing, enjoy buffalo chicken or steak or a vegetarian one.

And pizza, yes fill my belly. Perfectly cooked thin crust with either red or white sauce and fresh toppings galore.

“Wonderful atmosphere, amazing pizza, great food variety,” wrote Dawn Z. in an online review. “They have the best bands around, always fun what more can we ask for. June’s is the best!”

So head over to Killingworth and rock out, where the food is good and the atmosphere is even better.

Tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent ya.