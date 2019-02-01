Girls inducted into Boy Scouts for the first time ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It was a historic day at the State Capital in Hartford where more than a hundred girls joined one of the largest scouting organizations in the United States.

Friday was the first time young women were officially allowed to join Scout BSA Troops. Scouts from all five of the Boy Scout Councils across the state took part in the Report to the State.

It is the first time girls were allowed to receive their scout badges at Friday’s Court of Honor. Many of the new scouts said they are excited to be following in their brother’s footsteps.

“My oldest brother is an eagle scout from Troop 66, my second oldest brother is also an eagle scout from Troop 66 and my brother closest to me is now in the process,” Troop 1066 Scout Elena Ralph said.

“I’m trying to follow what my brothers are doing, both of them are in the troop,” Troop 1066 Scout Kaitlin Larson said.

The new scouts said they are looking forward to joining their male troops on camping trips and learning outdoor survival skills.

For the first time ever, everybody-no matter the gender- have the chance to earn the prestigious rank of Eagle Scout.

“Now we have parity within the organization where young women and young men can both work hard and be recognized for their work on an even playing field and that something I’m excited about,” State Representative Pat Boyd said.

A previous scout himself, National Guard General Francis J. Evon, said many of the leadership skills he learned as a scout, carried out through his career in the military.

“I think it's very important to have diversity in any org the strength of our organization is only as good as the diversity we incorporate into it,” General Evon said.

The women inducted are a part of the new co-educational scouting program. Scouts received the Report to the State from about 150 scouts, their leaders and many proud parents.

“You should always be able to achieve things like this and I’m happy that we finally can,” Ralph said.

