Report: New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell to retire, cites respect issues

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Independent is reporting that Anthony Campbell, Chief of the New Haven Police Department, is set to retire in March.

The Independent says that Campbell unleashed a parting shot at city lawmakers on Friday, who he said “don’t respect” the work he and other top cops are doing and are driving them out of the department.

Campbell, who oversaw the department at a time when violent crime reached historic lows, has put in papers to retire as of March 29 after 21 years as a city cop.

Assistant Chief Otoniel Reyes will step in as interim chief, according to Mayor Toni Harp.

Campbell stepped in as acting chief, then was sworn in as New Haven’s 17th permanent chief in June 2017.

“While he was chief, we had the lowest violent crime in the history of our city. He’s done a great job. We’re sorry to see him go,” Harp said.

“It’s been such an honor to work for Mayor Harp,” Campbell said, for his part.

Forty-nine cops retired or resigned in 2018, according to Campbell. Ten have so far this year. Thirty-nine more are eligible to leave, and many are looking.

