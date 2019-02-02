× 58-year-old man dies in New Haven moped crash

NEW HAVEN — A man was killed Friday after crashing his moped in the back of a parked oil delivery truck.

The New Haven Police Department, New Haven Fire Department, and American Medical Response responded to the accident around 4 p.m.

The man driving the moped, a 58 year-old New Haven resident, was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said no one was in the truck at the time of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the NHPD Accident Reconstruction Unit. Anyone who saw the crash are asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.