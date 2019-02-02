Check for delays and closings here

Firefighters battle house fire on Newhall Street

Posted 1:07 PM, February 2, 2019, by , Updated at 01:15PM, February 2, 2019

Hamden firefighters battle a fire on Newhall Street, Saturday, February 2, 2019(Mike Howard/FOX61)

HAMDEN – Firefighters rescued three people from the second story of a burning home in Hamden Saturday morning.

The two-story house on Newhall Street was reported on fire shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday.  Firefighters tell FOX61 the fire began in the basement. Four people were in the home; one escaped on their own, but three had to be rescued from the second floor by Hamden firefighters. One person was transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation; he’s expected to be OK. Others had minor injuries that were treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.