Firefighters battle house fire on Newhall Street
HAMDEN – Firefighters rescued three people from the second story of a burning home in Hamden Saturday morning.
The two-story house on Newhall Street was reported on fire shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters tell FOX61 the fire began in the basement. Four people were in the home; one escaped on their own, but three had to be rescued from the second floor by Hamden firefighters. One person was transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation; he’s expected to be OK. Others had minor injuries that were treated on scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
41.335989 -72.926453