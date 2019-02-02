× Firefighters battle house fire on Newhall Street

HAMDEN – Firefighters rescued three people from the second story of a burning home in Hamden Saturday morning.

The two-story house on Newhall Street was reported on fire shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters tell FOX61 the fire began in the basement. Four people were in the home; one escaped on their own, but three had to be rescued from the second floor by Hamden firefighters. One person was transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation; he’s expected to be OK. Others had minor injuries that were treated on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

EXTENDED VIDEO from #Hamden basement fire on Newhall st. @HamdenFireDept says 3 people rescued from 2nd floor. 1 person self evacuated. 1 transported 2 hospital w/smoke inhalation. Cause under investigation pic.twitter.com/pqzhZJ0Z1b — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) February 2, 2019