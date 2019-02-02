Giants RB Saquon Barkley wins top offensive rookie

Posted 5:49 PM, February 2, 2019, by

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 30: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants reacts after scoring during the fourth quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on December 30, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Saquon Barkley, described by some as a “generational running back,” is The Associated Press 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The second overall draft pick who rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns behind a weak New York Giants offensive line drew 26 1-2 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He edged top overall selection Baker Mayfield; the Cleveland quarterback earned 21 1-2 votes.

In a rarity, a guard, Indianapolis’ Quenton Nelson, got two votes in balloting announced at NFL Honors.

Barkley also made a team-high 91 receptions for 721 yards, and his 2,028 yards from scrimmage led the NFL.

“This kid is a special player, a special talent,” said Eagles coach Doug Pederson. “He’s such a big, powerful guy that has breakaway speed. Sometimes, it’s impossible, but you kind of have to get two or three bodies on him. He’s a tremendous running back, and a load to bring down.”

Barkley is the second Giants player in five seasons to win the award; wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., took it in 2014. They are the only Giants to win it.

Related stories