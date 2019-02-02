× Giants RB Saquon Barkley wins top offensive rookie

ATLANTA — Saquon Barkley, described by some as a “generational running back,” is The Associated Press 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The second overall draft pick who rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns behind a weak New York Giants offensive line drew 26 1-2 votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He edged top overall selection Baker Mayfield; the Cleveland quarterback earned 21 1-2 votes.

In a rarity, a guard, Indianapolis’ Quenton Nelson, got two votes in balloting announced at NFL Honors.

Barkley also made a team-high 91 receptions for 721 yards, and his 2,028 yards from scrimmage led the NFL.

“This kid is a special player, a special talent,” said Eagles coach Doug Pederson. “He’s such a big, powerful guy that has breakaway speed. Sometimes, it’s impossible, but you kind of have to get two or three bodies on him. He’s a tremendous running back, and a load to bring down.”

Barkley is the second Giants player in five seasons to win the award; wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., took it in 2014. They are the only Giants to win it.