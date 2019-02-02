It’s Groundhog Day… and we are not stuck in the same rut!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The arctic cold is retreating as a more modified and tolerable airmass is setting in. The stage is set for a significant warmup in the next 3 days as strong high pressure slides off the coast, promoting a surge of warmth and moisture northward into our area.

This pattern is definitely a lot more spring-like, just in time for Groundhog Day, where Phil predicted a early spring by not seeing his shadow. The "Prognosticator of Prognosticators" - as he is so affectionately called by his flock, is said to never be wrong (although his forecast verification might say otherwise) so there's a good sign in the works!

This warmth will continue all the way into Wednesday, before a cold front (and a rather dry one at that) moves through to knock us back a bit. There should be more significant rain by Thursday and Friday. This will probably start out as a mixed precip event in the hills for a couple hours before changing over totally.

After that, temps look to be riding a rollercoaster, with rain chances thrown in as well.

Forecast Details:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, milder. High: Near 50

TUESDAY: Chance passing shower, but it'll be MILD! High: Low-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds, a bit cooler. High: Mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Chance icy mix changing to rain. High: Mid 40s.

