Man arrested in Hartford after allegedly trying to set a house on fire

HARTFORD — A Hartford man is in police after he allegedly was involved in a fight, set a house on fire and threatened several police officers.

Police said that they responded to the scene Saturday afternoon on calls of a domestic altercation. The exact address is being withheld by police since the incident was domestic in nature.

Officers on the way to the scene were advised that the suspect in the incident made verbal threats that he set the house on fire.

The victim was found inside the home as the man was leaving the building. The suspect tried to run away from the police but after a brief struggle with police, Kevin Davis, 40, was arrested.

Officers at the scene said they saw smoke billowing out of the building, but the fires were quickly put out.

Hartford Fire were able to determine that the two separate fires were purposely set.

Davis also made several statements, threatening the arresting officers as well as the booking personnel. Police said he was uncooperative with police and refused to be interviewed in regards to the investigation.

Davis was charged with assault in the third degree, disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, criminal attempt/arson in the first degree, two counts of threatening in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Davis was held on $600, 000 bond and will be in court February 4.