Man killed in Windham after being pinned between two trucks

WINDHAM — A man died in Windham Saturday afternoon after he was trapped and pinned in an accident.

State Police said the man was working on a tractor-trailer unit on Stanley Street and somehow became trapped and pinned between two trucks. The man died from his injuries sustained in the incident.

The investigation is being treated as an untimely death by State Police.

Officers have not yet released the identity of the man.