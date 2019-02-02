× Northam does not resign: ‘I believe now and then that I am not either of the people in this photo’

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam did not resign during a news conference Saturday, saying he does not believe he is either person in the racist photo that appeared in his 1984 yearbook.

Northam based his belief that he was not in the yearbook photo by recalling that he had separately darkened his face to resemble Michael Jackson in 1984 during a dance contest in San Antonio.

“I believe now and then that I am not either of the people in this photo,” Northam said.

Despite numerous calls for him to resign, Northam said he would not do so.

“I intend to continue doing the business of Virginia,” he said, adding that resigning would be the easier way out.

“I could spare myself from the difficult path that lies ahead. I could avoid an honest conversation about harmful actions from my past,” he said. “I cannot in good conscience chose the path that would be easier for me in an effort to duck my responsibility to reconcile.”

Northam told reporters that while he took responsibility for the photo shown in the yearbook, yesterday when his staff showed him the photo was the first time he saw it. He said he did not purchase the yearbook and was not aware of the photo in question.

Asked about whether he had ever worn a KKK uniform as was seen in the photo, he answered, “I am not the person in that uniform, and I am not the person to the right.”

